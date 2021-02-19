UrduPoint.com
Truck, Scool Van Collision Takes 2 Students' Lives In Hasilpur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A tragic accident took the lives of two students as a school van collided with a truck in Hasilpur on Friday morning.

According to the rescue sources, the incident was occurred when a speedy truck collided with a school van, resulting the death of two children, whereas eight other students were critically injured, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after information of the sad incident and shifted the injured to the Victoria District Headquarter hospital in Hasilpur.

The police claimed that the accident was occurred due to the dense fog which affected the visibility considerably.

The police had registered a case and ordered investigation to ascertain the actual reason behind the accident, the news channel reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

