Truck stands issued notices to cement premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has issued notices to the owners of all truck stands situated on Ring Road and other localities to cement their premises within a period of 15 days.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Town, Abdul Wali visited various truck stands on Ring Road and issued notices to them for cementing of their facilities, otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.

A spokesman of the DC Office has confirmed the issuance of such notices to the owners of truck stands. It said that during rain trollers and other vehicles take out mud with their tyres that increase environmental pollution.