Truck Strikes Rickshaw On Motorway, Driver Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An accident between a rickshaw and a truck on the M9 Motorway in Lunikot area of Jamshoro district claimed the life of a rickshaw driver and his cousin was injured on Tuesday.
According to the police, 30 years old Kashif Abbassi rickshaw driver died while his cousin Zuhaib Ali Abbssi was injured.
The injured person told the police that the rickshaw's fuel suddenly ran out on the motorway after which they began to push forward the vehicle with their hands.
He added that moments later a truck struck them from behind.
The police informed that the truck was impounded but its driver managed to escape.
