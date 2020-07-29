UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck-trailer Collision Leaves Two Dead In Okara District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Truck-trailer collision leaves two dead in Okara district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a trailer near Okara bypass road on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, a speeding truck rammed into a trailer coming from opposite direction in Okara, a district of Punjab province,private news channel reported.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital while the police have arrested the truck driver and launched an investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Driver Road Okara From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

9 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

13 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.