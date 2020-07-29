Truck-trailer collision leaves two dead in Okara district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a trailer near Okara bypass road on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, a speeding truck rammed into a trailer coming from opposite direction in Okara, a district of Punjab province,private news channel reported.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital while the police have arrested the truck driver and launched an investigation.