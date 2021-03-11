Truck-trolley collision claims four lives

Four persons were killed in a tractor trolley-truck collision on Burewala-Chichawatni road,near here

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed in a tractor trolley-truck collision on Burewala-Chichawatni road,near here.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Thursday, a speeding truck hit a tractor trolley near 11/15 L.

Consequently,truck driver and three other passengers received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as--Muhammad Shehbaz,20,Shoukat,30,Alla Ditta,30, and Muhammad Ahsan,35.

On getting information Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies of THQ hospital.