Truck turns turtle, man dies

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A middle-aged man died after truck turned turtle at New Bahawalpur Road near Pull Astabal here on Wednesday. According to Rescue initial report the truck no JV-2730 Sindh was overturned following over-speeding.

Muhammad Ibrahim son of Fazal Muhammad resident of Rahim Yar Khan died on the spot.

The corpse of dead person was shifted to DHQ hospital, Khanewal.