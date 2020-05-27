Truck Turns Turtle, Man Dies
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A middle-aged man died after truck turned turtle at New Bahawalpur Road near Pull Astabal here on Wednesday. According to Rescue initial report the truck no JV-2730 Sindh was overturned following over-speeding.
Muhammad Ibrahim son of Fazal Muhammad resident of Rahim Yar Khan died on the spot.
The corpse of dead person was shifted to DHQ hospital, Khanewal.