UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck Turns Turtle, Man Dies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 PM

Truck turns turtle, man dies

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A middle-aged man died after truck turned turtle at New Bahawalpur Road near Pull Astabal here on Wednesday. According to Rescue initial report the truck no JV-2730 Sindh was overturned following over-speeding.

Muhammad Ibrahim son of Fazal Muhammad resident of Rahim Yar Khan died on the spot.

The corpse of dead person was shifted to DHQ hospital, Khanewal.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Road Died Man Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Khanewal

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Urges To Reflect Sacrific ..

59 minutes ago

Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

10 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.