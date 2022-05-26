UrduPoint.com

Truckload Of Food Aid Handed Over To Afghan Authorities At Torkham Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan, as part of its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, handed over a truckload of food aid to the Afghan authorities at Zero-line Torkham Border on Wednesday.

The food aid was sponsored / donated by Al-Khairiya Foundation through Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF).

Secretary Al-Khairiya Foundation handed over the aid to Qari Sadaqat, Incharge Torkhan Gate and Saat Ullah, Deputy Kamisar Torkham.

