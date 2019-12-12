UrduPoint.com
Truckload Of Forged Cement Impounded, Six Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday carried out an action in Badhaber area, on the outskirt of the district and arrested a gang of six persons involved in supply and manufacturing of forged cement.

The spokesman said a truck loaded with 300 sacks of forged cement was also taken into custody and six persons involved were arrested.

The administration was also recovered chemicals, used in manufacturing of forged cement, packing bonds and machinery besides thousands of empty sacks of famous cement brands from the truck.

The arrested persons were shifted to police station for further interrogation.

