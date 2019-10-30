Truckload of liquor bottles seized, two held in Lodhran

Police seized a truckload of liquor bottles in an operation in the suburbs of the city on Wednesday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Police seized a truckload of liquor bottles in an operation in the suburbs of the city on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar Humayun Iftikhar told newsmen at PS City Lodhran that a police team led by SHO Faizan Qayyum was on a routine patrolling duty when it received information about transportation of liquor.

The team raided a place near level crossing Balochaan and found a truck there. Upon checking, 18,912 liquor bottles were recovered and accused Muhammad Khan and Asad Ali were arrested.

The accused told police that they were transporting liquor bottles from Islamabad to different districts of Punjab and were now heading towards Omarkot, Sindh.