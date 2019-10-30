UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truckload Of Liquor Bottles Seized, Two Held In Lodhran

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:24 PM

Truckload of liquor bottles seized, two held in Lodhran

Police seized a truckload of liquor bottles in an operation in the suburbs of the city on Wednesday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Police seized a truckload of liquor bottles in an operation in the suburbs of the city on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar Humayun Iftikhar told newsmen at PS City Lodhran that a police team led by SHO Faizan Qayyum was on a routine patrolling duty when it received information about transportation of liquor.

The team raided a place near level crossing Balochaan and found a truck there. Upon checking, 18,912 liquor bottles were recovered and accused Muhammad Khan and Asad Ali were arrested.

The accused told police that they were transporting liquor bottles from Islamabad to different districts of Punjab and were now heading towards Omarkot, Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Police Punjab Lodhran Asad Ali From

Recent Stories

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

9 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz ..

30 minutes ago

MFNCA wins GCC Gov HR Team of the Year Award

41 minutes ago

Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah joined Forman Christian ..

41 minutes ago

FATA people give matchless sacrifices for motherla ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues written orders in cont ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.