Truckload of relief items dispatched to DG Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration, in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance, dispatched a truckload of food and non-food items to flood-hit district Dera Ghazi Khan, on Friday.

The consignment was dispatched from Deputy Commissioner's office by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rand. Chairman Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi and others were also present.