Truckload Relief goods leaves for DG Khan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A truck carrying relief goods, collected at a Family Children Gala organized by the district administration, left for Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday for the comfort of flood hit communities.

The relief goods included 120 tents, clothes, blankets, ration, mineral water and other items.

Deputy commissioner Omar Iftikhar Sherazi handed over the first truckload of relief goods to The NGOs World.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherazi said that the relief goods were handed over to the NGO as its workers were already working in the flood hit areas and were best suited to deliver the relief items to the people who deserve them.

He said that the relief goods were being sent in accordance with the needs of the affected communities after consulting the district administration DG Khan.

He urged the philanthropists to donate as generously as they can to help their brethren hit by floods adding, relief goods should be sent through the district administration so that these should reach the people genuinely affected by the floods.