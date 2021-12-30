Trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat handed over to Afghan minister

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that fleet of trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat has been handed over to Afghanistan at Torkham crossing point

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that fleet of trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat has been handed over to Afghanistan at Torkham crossing point.

Talking to journalists, Special Assistant said that 50,000 Matric tons of wheat would be send to Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture following directives of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that that trucks carrying first batch of 1800 tons wheat has been handed over to Afghan Minister for National Disaster Management, Moulvi Abbas Akhund at Torkham.

He said that a special assistance package of Rs. 5 billion containing edibles, medicines, blankets and necessary items would be given to Afghan people.

Muhammad Shehzad Arbab said that Pakistan has always helped their Afghan brethren in the need of hour.

He said that world community and United Nations should help out Afghans who are facing a looming disaster due to scarcity of supplies and added that comity of nations should come forward and play their role to save Afghans who are on a brink of disaster.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in neighboring country as peace and serenity in Afghanistan would positively impact progress and prosperity of both countries.

He said that Pakistan has relaxed visa policy for students, patients and traders of Afghanistan and maintained that steps would be taken for further relief and facilitation of Afghans visiting Pakistan.

Afghan minister, Moulvi Abbas Akhund and other officials appreciated efforts of Pakistan government to assist Afghan people in this time and expressed gratitude for this goodwill gesture.