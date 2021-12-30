UrduPoint.com

Trucks Carrying 1800 Tons Wheat Handed Over To Afghan Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 10:38 PM

Trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat handed over to Afghan minister

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that fleet of trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat has been handed over to Afghanistan at Torkham crossing point

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab has said that fleet of trucks carrying 1800 tons wheat has been handed over to Afghanistan at Torkham crossing point.

Talking to journalists, Special Assistant said that 50,000 Matric tons of wheat would be send to Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture following directives of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that that trucks carrying first batch of 1800 tons wheat has been handed over to Afghan Minister for National Disaster Management, Moulvi Abbas Akhund at Torkham.

He said that a special assistance package of Rs. 5 billion containing edibles, medicines, blankets and necessary items would be given to Afghan people.

Muhammad Shehzad Arbab said that Pakistan has always helped their Afghan brethren in the need of hour.

He said that world community and United Nations should help out Afghans who are facing a looming disaster due to scarcity of supplies and added that comity of nations should come forward and play their role to save Afghans who are on a brink of disaster.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in neighboring country as peace and serenity in Afghanistan would positively impact progress and prosperity of both countries.

He said that Pakistan has relaxed visa policy for students, patients and traders of Afghanistan and maintained that steps would be taken for further relief and facilitation of Afghans visiting Pakistan.

Afghan minister, Moulvi Abbas Akhund and other officials appreciated efforts of Pakistan government to assist Afghan people in this time and expressed gratitude for this goodwill gesture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Progress Visa Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Layyah wins Fazla Kachh to win coveted South Punja ..

Layyah wins Fazla Kachh to win coveted South Punjab Shooting Volleyball title

51 seconds ago
 34,385 criminals arrested in Lahore

34,385 criminals arrested in Lahore

52 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

54 seconds ago
 IIUI supervisory committee agrees to introduce qua ..

IIUI supervisory committee agrees to introduce quality food

55 seconds ago
 Children can inherit obesity from their parents: S ..

Children can inherit obesity from their parents: Study

7 minutes ago
 EPA to hold public hearings of 11 projects for env ..

EPA to hold public hearings of 11 projects for environmental approvals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.