UrduPoint.com

Trucks Carrying Commercial Cargo Reaches Istanbul From Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Trucks carrying commercial cargo reaches Istanbul from Karachi

ISTANBUL, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A dignified ceremony was held Friday at Murat Bey Customs Post in Istanbul to mark the arrival of the first two National Logistics Company (NLC) trucks carrying goods from Pakistan to Turkey, via Iran, under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) convention.

The NLC trucks departed from Karachi on 28th September and reached Istanbul on 7th October covering a distance of 5300 Kilometers, said a press release received here on Friday.

Senior officials of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Ministry of Trade, Chamber of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), International Road Transport Union (IRU), ECO Secretariat, Transport Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, NLC, members and representatives of the Turkish private sector related to transport, and Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Qazi accompanied by representatives of Pakistan Embassy and Consulate General participated in the ceremony.

Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of IRU, based in Geneva, also came to attend this ceremony.

All participants hailed the development as a vital step in promoting connectivity and enhancing trade between Pakistan and Turkey.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi in his remarks highlighted the government of Pakistan's focus on geo-economics and how regional connectivity was crucial in this regard.

He hailed this trial run of NLC trucks as a historic step that will strengthen road connectivity between Pakistan and Turkey and would also help in promotion of bilateral trade.

The Ambassador noted that operationalization of this road link will help reduce the cost and time for transportation.

Reviving the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI-ECO) road transport corridor will generate revenue, boost trade and increase economic cooperation among the ECO member states. After this initial successful run, the NLC intends to increase and regularise transport of goods between Pakistan and Turkey, helping to bring the two countries further closer.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Iran Turkey Company Road Geneva Istanbul Chamber September October Commerce Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding area ..

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding areas ideal tourist resort: Commis ..

2 minutes ago
 Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake ..

Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake as 'National Day for Raising A ..

2 minutes ago
 President launches breast cancer awareness campaig ..

President launches breast cancer awareness campaign

2 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Ts ..

US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Tsarnaev Case

2 minutes ago
 Parliament is the forum to resolve political probl ..

Parliament is the forum to resolve political problems: Ali Muhammad

2 minutes ago
 US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue ..

US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue in Mexico City on Friday

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.