Trucks Carrying Relief Items To Reach Quake Affected Areas Soon: NDMA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Trucks carrying relief items to reach quake affected areas soon: NDMA chairman

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday said the rescue and relief operations continued in the earthquake affected areas as trucks loaded with relief items, including 200 tents, 800 blankets, 200 kitchen sets and 100 medical kits would reach the affectees soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday said the rescue and relief operations continued in the earthquake affected areas as trucks loaded with relief items, including 200 tents, 800 blankets, 200 kitchen sets and 100 medical kits would reach the affectees soon.

Addressing a press conference, he said the NDMA was already providing medicines, food items and tents, which were in their stock there, to the victims.

He said the AJK Disaster Management Authority teams were the first to reach the affected the areas while teams of other rescue institutions, engineers of Pakistan Army and NDMA, had also arrived there to take part in the rescue operation.

The NDMA chairman said the authority was trying its level best to provide all the required items to the affected people as soon as possible so that nobody could face any difficulty. Rain was expected during the next two days, which might add to their problems, he added.

Muhammad Afzal said he would also visit the area on Wednesday.

He said the Mangla Dam had not been affected by the earthquake, while its turbines were closed due to technical reasons and muddy waters.

Around 50,000 cusecs water was being released from the Mangla Dam into the River Jhelum and there was no possibility of flood in Pind Dadan Khan and Jehlum, he added.

Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said a small town Jatla, and two small villages Manda and Afzalpur were the most affected areas in Mirpur district`.

He said road infrastructure in the area had been damaged, The main road between Mangla and Jatla running along side the Jhelum Canal suffered extensive damage.

Similarly, he said, both public and private buildings, including houses had developed cracks and fissures.

The NDMA chief said injuries were also reported from some villages in Bhimber, besides details about damaged property were also pouring in. He said three major bridges in Mirpur district were also damaged.

A proper damage assessment of houses would be carried out in a few days, he added.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab had sent 20 ambulances and six rescue vehicles with a team of 100 rescuers to take part in the relief operation.

Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said a rescue and search team from Islamabad was also on the way to Mirpur.

