UrduPoint.com

Trucks Head On Collision Claims Lives Of Two Persons

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Trucks head on collision claims lives of two persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons died and another two injured when trucks coming from opposite direction collided head on at Mathani area here on Thursday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred at Zangali village near Kohat Road due to wrong overtaking by the drivers.

As result of which Umar Gul (30) and Javed Khan (36) died on the spot while Jamil Khan and another person sustained critical injuries.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Kohat Reading Umar Gul From

Recent Stories

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

12 minutes ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

3 hours ago
 US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

12 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.