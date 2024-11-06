Open Menu

True Success Lies In Serving Others: Dr. Sohail Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

True success lies in serving others: Dr. Sohail Sheikh

President of Jamia Masjid Riaz-ul-Jannah and Islamic Complex, and renowned philanthropist Dr. Sohail Majid Sheikh, said Wednesday that service to humanity and uplifting the less fortunate remain his foremost goals

In an exclusive interview with APP, he shared that his dedication to helping others is rooted in his deep love for religion and respect for saints.

“As a community, we must support each other; humanity teaches us to care for those in need,” he said.

He said that for the past 12 years, he has provided free medical care to pilgrims in Iran and Iraq, assisting people from over 20 countries.

Additionally, since 2008, he has taken on the task of providing free education to orphans, underprivileged children, and children of martyrs at a college in Rawat.

“With the support of the Nisar Fatima Amin Foundation (NFA), we offer full educational support, including books, uniforms, school bags and meals,” he added.

He further said that these efforts ensure students receive quality education without financial burden.

Dr. Sohail urged youth to carry forward the spirit of service, reminding them that true success lies in supporting one another.

“Helping others is the real message of humanity,” he said, encouraging young people to work with pure intentions and embrace compassion.

