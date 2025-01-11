Truma centers Head visits Larkana, reviewed medical facilities with staff

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Chief Operating Officer Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma centers Sindh Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon reached the trauma center Larkana on Saturday and visited various wards, operation theater, ICU, consultant and orthopedics ward and met the admitted patients and discussed the medical facilities provided to them.

Later, he met the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana and Chairperson of Hospital Management Professor Dr Nusrat Shah, Principal Chandka Hospital Larkana. Prof. Dr Zamir Soomro and Chandka Medical Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Ahmad Dahar met and discussed in detail the medical facilities provided to the patients, including the employee issues, while the Trauma Center Larkana completed five years.

A ceremony was organized in which trauma doctors and staff including Chief Operating Officer of Martyr Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma Sindh Dr Muhammad Sabir Memon participated and cut the cake and prayed.

On this occasion Chief Operating Officer Dr Mohammad Sabir Memon said that all possible measures will be taken to further improve the medical facilities in Larkana's trauma center so that quality and best medical facilities can be provided to the patients.