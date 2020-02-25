UrduPoint.com
Trump Acknowledges Pakistan's Contributions, Urges India To Play Positive Role For Regional Stability: Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:56 PM

Trump acknowledges Pakistan's contributions, urges India to play positive role for regional stability: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said US President Donald Trump while lauding contributions of Pakistan towards the regional peace and stability, had called upon India to play a positive role in this connection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said US President Donald Trump while lauding contributions of Pakistan towards the regional peace and stability, had called upon India to play a positive role in this connection.

In a statement issued here on the US president's visit to India, he said the resolution of Kashmir issue was critical for the regional peace and stability and no one deny significance of the issue.

The minister further said the US president had shared his serious concerns over the Kashmir issue as he had also realized the fallout of tensions between the two atomic powers which could affect the whole world. India would have to review its approach and policy, he added.

He further said the present Indian government had further complicated the issue after its unilateral and illegal steps of August 5, last year.

The complete lockdown in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had entered into 206 days and it was not an internal issue of India, but an internationally recognized dispute, he added.

The minister said the US president had acknowledged that Pakistan had played a major role in the fight against terrorism and its achievements in this regard were unprecedented in the whole world.

Pakistan's role for the peace and stability of Afghanistan was evident to everyone and now the world was looking towards the country as part of the solution, he added.

The foreign minister said the whole world was acknowledging Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region.

He said the situation in Delhi also vindicated Pakistan's concerns over the most controversial citizenship legislation in India.

He said President Trump's statement about Pakistan was extraordinary in which he had mentioned the good ties between the US and Pakistan.

