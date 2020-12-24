UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Considering Immunity For Saudi Crown Prince: Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:03 PM

Trump administration considering immunity for Saudi Crown Prince: Report

US State Department is considering immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a lawsuit accusing him of attempting to have a former Saudi intelligence official assassinated

INEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :US State Department is considering immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a lawsuit accusing him of attempting to have a former Saudi intelligence official assassinated.

In August, Saad al-Jabri, a longtime aide to former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, filed a Federal lawsuit alleging that the Crown Prince dispatched a hit squad to Canada, where al-Jabri lives in exile, and that border officials prevented them from entering the country, according to American media reports.

Al-Jabri alleges the men were sent to kill him within days of the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi government filed an Interpol notice asking other countries' law enforcement to arrest and extradite al-Jabri, accusing him of corruption and using his office to enrich himself.

A major line of defence submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed's lawyer, Michael Kellogg, in a motion to dismiss the claim filed on December 7, 2020, was that, as a world leader, the prince was immune from prosecution.

"The immunity of foreign officials from suit in the United States is governed by the doctrine of common-law foreign sovereign immunity," Kellogg wrote in the 69-page filing.

In November, State Department officials requested information from al-Jabri's lawyers on their views on Riyadh's immunity request for Crown Prince Mohammed, according to documents reviewed by The New York Times.

It remains unclear whether the department will ultimately recommend immunity, or whether a decision will be made before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

President Donald Trump is known to have a positive relationship with the Crown Prince and has publicly expressed skepticism that he ordered Khashoggi's killing, despite the conclusion of several international intelligence agencies. Trump also vetoed a resolution that passed Congress with bipartisan support calling for the U.S. to end its backing of Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen.

Biden, in contrast, has been a vocal critic of the Crown Prince and pledged to end U.S. support of the war as president.

Al-Jabri's son Khalid told the Times that he fears Riyadh would view any immunity as carte blanche to make further attempts on his father's life.

"It's a really dangerous thing," he told the newspaper. "It will be the equivalent of giving a US-issued license to kill." A State Department spokesperson told The Hill newspaper that the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution World Canada Lawyers Immunity Yemen Riyadh Trump Saudi New York United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman January August November December Border Congress 2020 Media From Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

400-year-old stone tablet found in north China

3 minutes ago

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during is ..

30 minutes ago

Britain and the EU: timeline of a troubled marriag ..

3 minutes ago

35 injured as bus crashed into roadside structure

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Swiss court overturns doping ban on Chinese swimme ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.