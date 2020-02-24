Trump claims good relations with Pak, hopes reduction in tensions

(@fidahassanain)

US President Trump says that his administration has been working with Pakistan in a very positive way.

Addressing the Namaste Trump event in Ahmadabad city of Gujarat alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Trump said that his administration has been working with Pakistan in very positive way. Indian media reported that Trump said: “ Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia,”.

He also announced defence deals between the two countries worth 3 billion Dollars and called Prime Minister Modi a very tough negotiator. Trump was also quoted as saying that they were going to chalk out “the biggest every trade deals” on his visit to India.

Earlier in the day, Trump arrived for his maiden visit to the country while Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration also accompanied him during his official visit of India.

The Indian government gathered around 100,000 people at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Modi’s home state before Trump and first lady Melania fly to the Taj Mahal.

Before his departure to India, President Trump had said: “I hear it’s going to be a big event, some people say the biggest event they ever had in India. That´s what the prime minister told me,”. He mentioned his departure to India along with his wife Melania.

Last year, Modi visited the United States where Trump and he made a joint appearance before the tens of thousands of Indian Americans at a football stadium in Houston.