UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Doesn’t Believe In Wars: PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:32 AM

Trump doesn’t believe in wars: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave these remarks about President before his departure to Saudi Arabia during an interview to an American TV.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the beautiful thing about US President Donald J. Trump is that he does not believe in wars. He gave these remarks about American President Trump while giving an interview to an American tv channel before his departure to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Saudi Arabia to take Saudi leadership into confidence over talks with Iran in a big defuse escalating gulf tensions, reports suggest.

According to the details, PM Khan will meet with Saudi leadership to discuss the possible solutions to overcome crisis between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Previously, Iran welcomed PM Khan’s offer of mediation with Saudi Arabia.

“Any conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran may cause poverty in the world,” said PM Khan while addressing a press conference during his last visit to Tehran. The PM Khan also stated that “Pakistan has lost over 70,000 people in 15-year long war against terrorism, Afghanistan is still suffering, horrible situation is already there in Syria, so we don’t want another conflict in this part of

urdupoint.com/en/latest-news/world.html">world,” .

He also told the Iranian media that it was Pakistan’s own initiative for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and was also approached by the US President Donald Trump to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States. At this moment, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appreciated PM Khan’s efforts and said that they welcome any gesture by Pakistan for peace in the region.

He said they also discussed the situation in Yemen and economic sanctions imposed by the US on Iran among many other issues.

It may be mentioned here that over 2.5 million Pakistani nations live and work in the Saudi Arabia while Pakistan enjoys good relations with Iran and represents its counsel interests in the United States.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Trump Saudi Saudi Arabia TV

Recent Stories

Road accident claims seven lives, leaves nine inju ..

1 minute ago

Japan allocates millions in aid for typhoon-hit re ..

6 minutes ago

Rivalry, what rivalry? McIlroy has no majors since ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear sentencing case for 'Washing ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher, tracking US rallies 16 ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan May Pay Visit to Russia by End of October ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.