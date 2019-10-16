Trump doesn’t believe in wars: PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave these remarks about President before his departure to Saudi Arabia during an interview to an American TV.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the beautiful thing about US President Donald J. Trump is that he does not believe in wars. He gave these remarks about American President Trump while giving an interview to an American tv channel before his departure to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Saudi Arabia to take Saudi leadership into confidence over talks with Iran in a big defuse escalating gulf tensions, reports suggest.

According to the details, PM Khan will meet with Saudi leadership to discuss the possible solutions to overcome crisis between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Previously, Iran welcomed PM Khan’s offer of mediation with Saudi Arabia.

“Any conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran may cause poverty in the world,” said PM Khan while addressing a press conference during his last visit to Tehran. The PM Khan also stated that “Pakistan has lost over 70,000 people in 15-year long war against terrorism, Afghanistan is still suffering, horrible situation is already there in Syria, so we don’t want another conflict in this part of