Trump Doesn’t Make Things Up: US Rejects Indian Criticism

Wed 24th July 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) After US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue was met with criticism in India, his chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that Trump does not make things up.

When asked about Trump’s claim that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to "mediate" on the Kashmir issue, Larry Kudlow said that the president does not make up things.

It is "a very rude question," Donald Trump's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House when a journalist asked if the remarks were made up.

"The President doesn't make things up," he said.

US President Donald Trump has offered to serve as a mediator between Pakistan and India in their dispute over Kashmir.

While Trump’s offer is being welcomed in Pakistan, the Indian media and politicians are quite upset.

Trump said that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to mediate on the decades-old Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and he indicated that he was prepared to do so.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that appears to signal a shift in the US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on his first trip to Washington, told Trump he would have "the prayers a billion people in the sub-continent" if he was able to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said he was hoping that the president would be able to "bring the two countries together," saying the United States could play the "most important role."

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar while commenting on Trump’s offer said that there was no official request on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US mediation and the conflict should be settled in a bilateral format.

