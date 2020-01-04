Trump endorses restoration of military training program to Pakistan

US President Donald Trump has endorsed restoration of military training program for Pakistan.US Deputy Assistant secretary of state Alice Wells has said In a statement the decision to restore this program has been taken in view of US national security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump has endorsed restoration of military training program for Pakistan.US Deputy Assistant secretary of state Alice Wells has said In a statement the decision to restore this program has been taken in view of US national security.

It was further said in the statement this way the military cooperation between the two countries will further gain strength.

The ban on other allied programs on national security is still in place.It is pertinent to mention here that US had announced to restore military cooperation program on July 27 and under this program US will provide technical and logistic support amounting to 125 million Dollars to Pakistan for F-16 aircrafts.