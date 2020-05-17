UrduPoint.com
Trump Honors Corona Crisis Heroes Including Pakistani American Girl Scout

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old Pakistani American girl scout brought laurels to Pakistan after she was honored by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump along with other coronavirus crisis heroes for helping the people on the frontlines.

Laila Khan, 10, from Maryland was recognized as American coronavirus hero as she had donated cookies to nurses and firefighters.

"The men and women we honor today remind us that the bonds that unite us in times of hardship can also raise us to new heights as we reopen and recover and rebuild," President trump said in a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden held Friday.

Girl Scouts Laila Khan, Lauren Matney and Sravya Annappareddy of Troop 744 in Elkridge, Maryland, all 10 years old, donated 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to local doctors, nurses and firefighters.

They also wrote 200 personalized cards for health care workers, according to daily The Washington Times.

"While we are honored that our troop was invited to be here today, we know that we are just part of the millions of other children out there that are doing amazing things to support their communities, their friends and their families," Miss Khan said. "It is a privilege to be here representing all of them."On its Twitter page, the US Embassy in Islamabad also congratulated Laila Khan.

"Congrats to 10-year-old Laila Khan, a Pakistani-American girl scout recognized by President Trump during a ceremony honoring coronavirus heroes! Laila donated 100 boxes of cookies to local medical workers & firefighters," the embassy tweeted.

