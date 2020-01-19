UrduPoint.com
Trump Impeachment: Legal Team Says Charges 'brazen And Unlawful'

Sun 19th January 2020

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump's legal team has issued its first formal response to the impeachment charges against him, describing them as a "dangerous attack" on democracy.The document said the impeachment articles failed to allege any crime and were a "brazen" attempt to interfere with the 2020 presidential elections.The response came as the Democrats filed their brief for the proceedings.Opening statements in the trial will begin next week.Trump is only the third US president in history to face an impeachment trial.

He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He has denied wrongdoing and branded the case against him as a "hoax".The House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, impeached the president last month.

The Senate, controlled by Trump's Republican Party, will decide whether to convict and remove him from office.A two-thirds majority of 67 votes in the 100-seat Senate is required to convict and oust Trump.

But because there are only 47 Democrats (and 53 Republicans), the president is widely expected to be cleared.In their brief filed earlier on Saturday, House Democrats laid out their arguments for why Trump should be removed from office.They said the president had "abandoned his oath to faithfully execute the laws and betrayed his public trust", and called his conduct the "worst nightmare" of the country's founding fathers.

