Trump Offers Mediatory Role In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Trump offers mediatory role in Kashmir

President Donald Trump Monday said the United States of America appreciated Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan and could play its part in finding a solution to the Kashmir conflict

WASHINGTON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump Monday said the United States of America appreciated Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan and could play its part in finding a solution to the Kashmir conflict.

Talking to press here at the Oval Office soon after his exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Trump said his country had good ties with India and said in his talks they also discussed Afghanistan.

