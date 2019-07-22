UrduPoint.com
Trump Offers To Be Mediator In India-Pakistan Conflict Over Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Trump Offers to Be Mediator in India-Pakistan Conflict Over Kashmir

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday said on Monday that he would be willing to serve as a mediator between Pakistan and India in their dispute over Kashmir.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said during remarks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office. "If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that."

Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked him to be a mediator in the India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir.

Khan said he too is hopeful that Trump will help facilitate dialogue between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

The Kashmir region has been fought over between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in the region in 1947.

Following several armed conflicts, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

The tensions escalated dramatically after a February 14 terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir in which more than 40 people were killed. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Later in February, India carried out an airstrike in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, targeting what it said was a training camp belonging to the terrorist group.

