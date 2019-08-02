UrduPoint.com
Trump Once Again Offers To Play The Role Of Mediator To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:40 PM

Trump once again offers to play the role of mediator to resolve Kashmir issue

US president Donald Trump has once again extended offer for his help and assistance in mediation over Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) US president Donald Trump has once again extended offer for his help and assistance in mediation over Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India." I can play the role of mediator between Pakistan and Kashmir to sort out Kashmir dispute"Trump said in response to a question from a reporter at the White House about his earlier offer to mediate the Kashmir issue.The resolution of Kashmir issue depends upon Modi, he added.

"I have a good meeting with Imran Khan. Both Imran and Modi are splendid persons. If India and Pakistan will so then I am ready to mediate between them, he remarked.

Earlier during PM Imran Khan visit to US, President Trump had offered to mediate between the two countries on Kashmir conundrum.Pakistan has often sought third-party mediation in the decades-old dispute which has cost tens of thousands of lives, but the idea is anathema to India, which insists the issue can only be resolved bilaterally.Trump had set off a political storm in India by claiming during a meeting in Washington PM Imran that Modi had asked him two weeks ago to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.He said that Modi had already sought assistance from him on Kashmir issue.

" I will be happy if I play any role to sort out Kashmir issue.

