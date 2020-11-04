Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner of Elections 2020

(@fidahassanain)

The US media reports say Biden is 238 and President Trump 213 but there are swing states from where the results have yet to come.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) President Donald J. Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are facing tough competition.

The latest reports say there is no winner yet but Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden but so far Biden has 238 electoral votes and Trump 213, because Nebraska splits its electoral votes based on congressional district.

The US media reports say Joe Biden is going ahead in Texas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, lowa, Ohio, Idaho, Utah, Kansas, South Carolina, Louisiana, North and South Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Biden , according to the reports, captured his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, Minnesota, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Colorado, as well as the US capital. As with Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states that have yet to be called.

Ahead of Election Day, just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, driven by concerns about crowded polling places during the pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.

The total has broken records and prompted some experts to predict the highest voting rates since 1908 and that the vote total could reach 160 million, topping the 138 million cast in 2016.

In anticipation of possible protests, some buildings and stores were boarded up in cities including Washington, Los Angeles and New York. Federal authorities erected a new fence around the White House perimeter.