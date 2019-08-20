Trump phones PM, expresses desire to reduce tension in region: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that US President Donald Trump telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed his desire for reducing tension and that stability of the region must be maintained at all cost.

Addressing a press conference, the Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the US President that the unilateral decision of Modi government had endangered the region.

He said the Prime Minister in his recent US visit had informed President Trump about Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and the US President had ensured that he would contact Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

He said today President Trump Telephoned Prime Minister Modi and expressed his concern over the rising tension in the region.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan again presented Pakistan's stance and said that the August 5th unilateral action of the BJP government had endangered the region and such steps of the Indian governments had an aim to alter special status of Kashmir and also to change demography of a disputed territory and converted majority population of the people of Kashmir into minority.

The Prime Minister clearly told the US President that all these steps of the Indian government were against the UN resolution and international laws.

"We are foreseeing the situation and an humanitarian crisis are in the making. There is total blockage in the held valley. Curfew in IOK had entered into third week where one could judge the situation there." Thousands of Kashmiris and their leadership had been detained, the Prime Minister informed the US President, adding that curfew should be lifted with immediate effect and the restrictions must be removed.

The PM requested the US President that the situation in IOK was very dangerous so that Human Rights observers and groups should be sent there so that the world must know the realities.

He urged the President to play his role and uphold commitments of the Indian government with international organization. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for taking steps in this regard and said it was constructive engagements and hoped that President Trump and US would play its role in resolving the long standing issue.

"I thinks today the Prime Minister has represented the Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people according to their wishes by putting Kashmir case in front of President Trump," Qureshi said.