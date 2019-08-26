UrduPoint.com
Trump Playing Positive Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue:Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:01 PM

Trump playing positive role in resolving Kashmir issue:Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the United States President Donald Trump was playing a crucial role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India through negotiations, as it was a nuclear "flashpoint".

Talking to a private news channel, he said the world community was considering Kashmir as a disputed territory which could start nuclear war between the two neighboring states.

"If a war starts between the two neighboring atomic powers in South Asia, it will affect the whole world," he added.

Fawad said Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, with India through dialogue.

On the other hand, India had abrogated articles 370 and 35A to change special status of Kashmir and strict curfew was imposed in the occupied valley, he added.

