Trump Pledges To Do Anything Possible To Mediate Indian-Pakistani Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Trump Pledges to Do Anything Possible to Mediate Indian-Pakistani Conflict

US President Donald Trump pledged on Tuesday to do anything possible to contribute to settling the Indian-Pakistani tensions around Kashmir, pointing to his good relations both with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump pledged on Tuesday to do anything possible to contribute to settling the Indian-Pakistani tensions around Kashmir, pointing to his good relations both with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We talked a lot about Pakistan [with Modi]. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan, very good.

We talked about it today at length actually with Prime Minister Modi. No question, it's a problem, but it's a problem they are working on ... I said I'll help, I'll do whatever I have to do if I can do that because my relationship with both gentlemen is so good. But there's been a difficulty in Pakistan, and we're seeing what we can do about it. Anything I can do to mediate, anything I can do to help I'll do," Trump told a press conference in New Delhi.

More Stories From Pakistan

