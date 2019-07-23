Trump presents cricket bat to PM Imran

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The US president hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday where they held a one on one meeting.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump presented a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his visit to White House on Monday.

According to details, US President Donald J Trump presented a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a Test match in Pakistan.

Here’s the picture:

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump at the entrance of White House.

Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings.

"Well, thank you very much. It’s my great honor to have the very popular and, by the way, great athlete — one of the greatest — but very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan," Trump said on the occasion.

"I don't think Pakistan respected the United States" in the past, Trump said, but "they are helping us a lot now," Trump said, adding that he has many friends in Pakistan.

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.

President Trump said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities here.