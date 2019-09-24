Trump, Prime Minister Khan Discuss Ways to Deescalate Pakistan-India Tensions- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday discussed with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan existing tensions between India and Pakistan and possible ways to de-escalate the situation, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

"The two leaders discussed opportunities to deepen mutually beneficial energy cooperation and trade ties," the readout said. "They also discussed ways to de-escalate tension between Pakistan and India."

Trump and Khan also talked about efforts to combat terrorism and the importance of Indo-Pakistani dialogue to resolve disputes, according to the readout of the meeting.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.