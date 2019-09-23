United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the 70-year old Kashmir issue, lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's political wisdom and leadership role for regional peace and development

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the 70-year old Kashmir issue, lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's political wisdom and leadership role for regional peace and development.

President Trump, in a joint news conference after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session here, said he had good relations with both the prime ministers - Imran Khan and Narendra Modi.

The US president said Kashmir was a 'complex' issue and he could mediate "if both want it". "I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said.

This is the second interaction between the two leaders after July this year when they met at the Oval Office during the former's bilateral visit to Washington and the latter had first made mediation offer on Kashmir.

To a question about the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the US president said he wanted everyone to be treated well. He hoped that both Pakistan and India would work for resolution of the issue.

He said he wanted to meet Prime Minister Imran during the UNGA session as he (Imran) wanted to play his role for the regional development.

Referring to the "very aggressive statement" in yesterday's address of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public gathering in Houston, Trump said he trusted Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wanted to work for development of the region.

Referring to Afghanistan, he said he had great discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan on dialogue with the Taliban, situation in Afghanistan and regional peace.

He said they discussed enhancing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries which was currently very low.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US president to play his role to resolve the Kashmir issue after India had turned down his mediation offer.

He said the human catastrophe was taking place in the territory and Trump, being the president of the most powerful country, could help put out the flames there.

He asked President Trump to assume responsibility in that regard as being head of a major power.

Referring to the Afghan issue, he said stability in Afghanistan was need of the hour and in the best interest of Pakistan.

The prime minister, who reached here Saturday on week-long visit, also met the US lawmakers, including Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsay Graham, and US-based Kashmir leaders to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan also met his British counterpart Boris Johnson, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.