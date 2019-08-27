Trump says he is there to mediate on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump Monday said he was available to mediate over the escalating dispute between India and Pakistan regarding the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

When asked by mediamen, on the sidelines of the Group of 7 meeting in Biarritz, France, whether his offer to mediate between the two countries was still on the table, the US president replied, "I am here. I have a very good relationship with both the gentlemen (referring to prime ministers of Pakistan and India)." The US president had offered to mediate over the Kashmir issue during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accompanied the US president, however, showed his stubbornness by declaring the Kashmir issue as a bilateral one between India and Pakistan.

But the US president despite Modi's remarks insisted, " I'm here." Trump further said he had discussed the Kashmir issue with Modi last night.

The CNN and the New York Times, in their web editions, said President Trump had reiterated his availability to mediate over the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, despite India's leader sitting alongside him rejected his offer.

"Despite those comments, Trump insisted he was still available for mediation," the CNN said on its web edition.