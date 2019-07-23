Trump says he like Pakistani reporters better

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says, "I want a couple of Pakistani reporters. I like them much better than our reporters."

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for Pakistani reporters.

Trump said that Pakistani reporters are better than American reporters.

Some reporters were present in the Oval Office to question President Trump when he made these remarks.

Trump was taking questions from an American reporter when he said let's get a Pakistan reporter to ask questions.

Then he looked aside and said, "Pakistan's press is better than ours."

He then pointed towards a reporter of 92 news and said, "Are you from Pakistan?"

"Good, I want a couple of Pakistani reporters. I like them much better than our reporters," he added.

In the same media talk, a reporter asked Trump, “You’re obviously confident about winning re-election in 2020 and same goes for Imran Khan in 2023 with a war on corruption in Pakistan?”

To this, Trump responded, “Well I think he’s gonna win.

. I’m gonna campaign for him I’m gonna help him win.”

The US president hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday where they held a one on one meeting.

US President Donald Trump has appreciated Pakistani people in his signature style during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The US president said that Pakistanis are talented people and he has many Pakistani friends in New York.

"They Pakistanis are smart. They are tough," the US president said.