Trump Says They Killed Iranian General Soleimani “to Stop War”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

Trump says they killed Iranian General Soleimani “to stop war”

The US President also made it clear that they were ready to respond if the American were threatened.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) Justifying killing of Iran top military commander Qassem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump said that they carried out attack to kill him in to stop war.

President Trump said they did not take action to start war.

Through his twitter account, US President Trump wrote: “ We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Soleimani contributed to terrorists plots to kill innocent people around the world. His reign of power is over,”.

Trump also made it clear through his message through Twitter that the US have the best military and intelligence anywhere in the world and if the Americans were threatened they would respond.

On other hand, the situation in the middle east has turned so tense after the US reportedly conducted fresh strikes in Iraq to target a commander of Shaab Force—whose majority faction have close connection with Iran. According to Iraqi Media reports, at least six people were killed and several others injured in the US’s fresh attack on Saturday (today). However, no official confirmation came so far from the US in this regard.

