Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume Depending on What 2 Sides Work Out

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States could resume its assistance to Pakistan depending on what the two countries are able to work out during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to Washington

"All of that can come back, depending on what we work out," Trump said during remarks in the Oval office Khan.

Last year, Trump ordered a halt to nearly $1.3 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, saying he suspended the aid over Islamabad's "subversive" actions that went against the United States' security interests in the region.

Trump and Khan held a bilateral meeting at the White House on Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process, as well as other security and trade matters.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Pakistan shares a border with Kandahar, one of Afghanistan's most turbulent provinces that is densely populated with Taliban militants.

While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.