UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Assistance To Pakistan Could Resume Depending On What 2 Sides Work Out

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:38 AM

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume Depending on What 2 Sides Work Out

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States could resume its assistance to Pakistan depending on what the two countries are able to work out during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States could resume its assistance to Pakistan depending on what the two countries are able to work out during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ongoing visit to Washington.

"All of that can come back, depending on what we work out," Trump said during remarks in the Oval office Khan.

Last year, Trump ordered a halt to nearly $1.3 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, saying he suspended the aid over Islamabad's "subversive" actions that went against the United States' security interests in the region.

Trump and Khan held a bilateral meeting at the White House on Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process, as well as other security and trade matters.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Pakistan shares a border with Kandahar, one of Afghanistan's most turbulent provinces that is densely populated with Taliban militants.

While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Militants Prime Minister Russia Washington White House Visit Trump Kandahar United States Border All From Billion

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

40 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

40 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

40 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

55 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

2 minutes ago

Trump blasts Iran, says hard to deal with top 'ter ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.