Trump stresses strategic investment in shaping global economic landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) U.S. President Donald Trump has underscored the significance of strategic investment in shaping the global economic landscape.

“Today, it is a tremendous honor to become the first American president to address the Future Investment Initiative Institute,” he said at the FII Priority Summit held in Miami, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The FII Priority Summit commenced in Miami featured a keynote address by President Trump, who highlighted the importance of investments for the delivery of both financial returns and long-term social impact.

“I come today with a simple message for business leaders from across the nation and around the world: If you want to build the future, push boundaries, unleash breakthroughs, transform industries, and make a fortune,” he said.

An elite roster of global investment, finance, and technology leaders attended the speech, including Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of FII Institute Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Minister of Finance Mohammed Aljadaan, CEO of Tesla and Founder of SpaceX and xAI Elon Musk, CEO of Oracle Safra Catz, CEO of Bridgewater Associates Nir Bar Dea, Founder of 26North and Managing Partner of Washington Commanders Josh Harris, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht, Former CEO and Chairman of Google Dr.

Eric Schmidt KBE, Founder and Chairman of the board of Grupo Salinas Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Founder, CEO, and CIO of Valor Equity Partners Antonio Gracias, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Founder and CEO of Claure Group and Group Vice Chairman of SHEIN Marcelo Claure, Managing Director of Insight Partners Deven Parekh, and Co-CEO of NEA Tony Florence.

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the FII Institute Richard Attias moderated a conversation with President Trump, covering topics including business success, personal achievements, legacy, and investment insights for future generations.

During the discussion, President Trump credited his father as a major inspiration, emphasized his passion for leadership, and outlined the core values he believes great leaders should embody, i.e. peace, love, respect, and strength.

The summit also featured discussions on key global issues, including scaling carbon markets, maritime sustainability and quieter oceans, health and affordability, and leadership in sustainability and workforce development.

Additionally, the FII Institute launched The Global Future of Work Report: Series II, which explores opportunities and challenges facing labor markets amid technological transformation.