Trump Thanks Pakistan For Arresting Key Suspect Of Kabul Airport Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:47 AM
The US president says three and a half years ago, ISIS killed 13 Americans in Afghanistan, and now this criminal will be brought to the US and punished according to the law
WASHINGOTN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.
President Trump said that the war against extremist terrorism continued and he is happy to announce that a major terrorist has been captured in Afghanistan.
Praising Pakistan, the US President said, “I would like to extend a special thank you to the Government of Pakistan because Pakistan played a key role in the arrest of this terrorist,”.
He further stated that three and a half years ago, ISIS killed 13 Americans in Afghanistan, and now this criminal would be brought to the US and punished according to the law.
In his speech, President Trump referred to the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan as highly shameful.
According to him, this decision could negatively impact America’s position and security policy.
President Trump delivered the longest speech in US history, lasting 1 hour, 39 minutes, and 31 seconds, setting a new record.
Previously, in 1993, President Bill Clinton delivered a speech lasting 1 hour and five minutes.
