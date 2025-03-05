Open Menu

Trump Thanks Pakistan For Arresting Key Suspect Of Kabul Airport Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:47 AM

Trump thanks Pakistan for arresting key suspect of Kabul Airport attack

The US president says three and a half years ago, ISIS killed 13 Americans in Afghanistan, and now this criminal will be brought to the US and punished according to the law

WASHINGOTN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

President Trump said that the war against extremist terrorism continued and he is happy to announce that a major terrorist has been captured in Afghanistan.

Praising Pakistan, the US President said, “I would like to extend a special thank you to the Government of Pakistan because Pakistan played a key role in the arrest of this terrorist,”.

He further stated that three and a half years ago, ISIS killed 13 Americans in Afghanistan, and now this criminal would be brought to the US and punished according to the law.

In his speech, President Trump referred to the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan as highly shameful.

According to him, this decision could negatively impact America’s position and security policy.

President Trump delivered the longest speech in US history, lasting 1 hour, 39 minutes, and 31 seconds, setting a new record.

Previously, in 1993, President Bill Clinton delivered a speech lasting 1 hour and five minutes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan ISIS Trump Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

1 minute ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

16 minutes ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

31 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

1 hour ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

1 hour ago
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan