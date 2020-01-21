Trump to Meet With Leaders of Iraq, Pakistan, Switzerland in Davos - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump intends to conduct bilateral negotiations with the leaders of Iraq, Pakistan and Switzerland, and the head of the European Commission on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, which will run in the Swiss town of Davos from January 21-24, the White House said on Monday.

"President Donald J.

Trump will conduct bilateral meetings with the following leaders during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq; Imran Khan of Pakistan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government; World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab," the White House said in a statement.