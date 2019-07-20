(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will put pressure on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to help advance the Afghan peace process when the two leaders meet next week in Washington, a senior US administration official said in a conference call.

"The purpose of this visit is to press for concrete cooperation from Pakistan to advance the Afghanistan peace process... We are asking Pakistan to pressure the Taliban into a permanent ceasefire and participation in inter-Afghan negotiations that will include the Afghan government," the official said on Friday.

Trump is also expected to call on Pakistan to release Dr. Shakil Afridi, who helped the Central Intelligence Agency confirm Osama bin Laden's presence in Pakistan.