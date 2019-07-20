UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Press Pakistan's Khan On Advancing Afghan Peace Process - Senior US Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

Trump to Press Pakistan's Khan on Advancing Afghan Peace Process - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will put pressure on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to help advance the Afghan peace process when the two leaders meet next week in Washington, a senior US administration official said in a conference call.

"The purpose of this visit is to press for concrete cooperation from Pakistan to advance the Afghanistan peace process... We are asking Pakistan to pressure the Taliban into a permanent ceasefire and participation in inter-Afghan negotiations that will include the Afghan government," the official said on Friday.

Trump is also expected to call on Pakistan to release Dr. Shakil Afridi, who helped the Central Intelligence Agency confirm Osama bin Laden's presence in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Osama Bin Laden Shakil Afridi Washington Visit Trump From Government

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

3 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

3 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

3 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

3 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

3 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.