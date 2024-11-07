Open Menu

Trump Will Not Ask For Imran Khan’s Release, Believes Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 04:19 PM

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

Defence minister says Pakistan will cooperate with the US for bilateral relations but will express strong disagreements when necessary

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that he does not believe Donald Trump would ask for Imran Khan's release.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, which is banned in Pakistan, Khawaja Asif wrote some people believe it's just a matter of a call from the US and Imran Khan would be handed over to those who made the call, claiming that Pakistan wouldn't have the courage to refuse it.

Khawaja Asif added that when Nawaz Sharif was offered a call, it came with a $5 billion offer, but he declined and conducted nuclear tests. However, when Musharraf received a call, he surrendered and agreed to more than what was demanded.

The defense minister noted that the war related to 9/11 has ended, and there is peace in Afghanistan, but Pakistan continues to suffer its consequences in the form of terrorism.

He further stated that the individuals making such statements were with Nawaz Sharif when he refused the offer and with Musharraf when he surrendered.

In addition to it, while discussing the US elections on a private tv channel, the defense minister highlighted the bilateral relations. He emphasized that Pakistan would cooperate with the US for bilateral relations but would express strong disagreements when necessary.

Khawaja Asif urged for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that a truce in the middle East is essential and cannot be compromised. He called for an end to Israel's genocide in these countries and stated that the new Trump administration must take steps towards achieving a ceasefire.

The defense minister said that he does not believe Donald Trump would advocate for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“No one will risk his relationships for the sake of one person. Even in the US, the establishment's power is stronger than that in Pakistan,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Musharraf Israel Twitter Nuclear Khawaja Asif Gaza Trump Lebanon Middle East TV From Billion

Recent Stories

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

17 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

17 hours ago
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

17 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

17 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

17 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

17 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan