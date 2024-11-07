Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

Defence minister says Pakistan will cooperate with the US for bilateral relations but will express strong disagreements when necessary

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that he does not believe Donald Trump would ask for Imran Khan's release.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, which is banned in Pakistan, Khawaja Asif wrote some people believe it's just a matter of a call from the US and Imran Khan would be handed over to those who made the call, claiming that Pakistan wouldn't have the courage to refuse it.

Khawaja Asif added that when Nawaz Sharif was offered a call, it came with a $5 billion offer, but he declined and conducted nuclear tests. However, when Musharraf received a call, he surrendered and agreed to more than what was demanded.

The defense minister noted that the war related to 9/11 has ended, and there is peace in Afghanistan, but Pakistan continues to suffer its consequences in the form of terrorism.

He further stated that the individuals making such statements were with Nawaz Sharif when he refused the offer and with Musharraf when he surrendered.

In addition to it, while discussing the US elections on a private tv channel, the defense minister highlighted the bilateral relations. He emphasized that Pakistan would cooperate with the US for bilateral relations but would express strong disagreements when necessary.

Khawaja Asif urged for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that a truce in the middle East is essential and cannot be compromised. He called for an end to Israel's genocide in these countries and stated that the new Trump administration must take steps towards achieving a ceasefire.

The defense minister said that he does not believe Donald Trump would advocate for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“No one will risk his relationships for the sake of one person. Even in the US, the establishment's power is stronger than that in Pakistan,” he added.