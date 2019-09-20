Trump would not mediate Kashmir issue : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer ,Siraj-ul-Haq has said that those who think that US President Trump will assist to resolve the Kashmir dispute are actually living in fools' paradise

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer ,Siraj-ul-Haq has said that those who think that US President Trump will assist to resolve the Kashmir dispute are actually living in fools' paradise.Addressing "Save Kashmir March" here on Friday, he questioned what logic remained to look toward Trump when Washington already declared Kashmir as the internal matter of India."We were waiting for the US warships in 1971 but no one came to help us then," he said and questioned could we also afford the mediation of the same "friend" on Kashmir now?A large number of people including women and children holding Pakistan and AJK flags, and banners inscribed with pro-Kashmiri slogans participated in the rally.

They vowed to go to every extent in support of their brethren in case the government did nothing for the cause. JI Northern Punjab chapter Ameer Dr Tariq Saleem and JI Youth President Zubair Gondal also addressed the gathering.Senator Siraj said that no one would come to help unless until Islamabad itself made brave decisions on Kashmir.

He said the world acted as silent spectator and the UNO proved itself toothless body when it came to the issues pertaining to the Muslims.

Was not it an irony that millions of people were starving to death and under worst communication blockade for 50 days but no one was asking India to stop its terror in occupied region, he asked.

The atrocities against them continued for more than 70 years, he added.The JI chief said IHK was turned into a biggest prison in the world and people were living under the shadows of guns with no access to food and medicines.

The people of Pakistan, he added, were looking towards the rulers and seeking a clear-cut strategy for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation. Siraj suggested the government not to further test the patience of masses and come with some practical steps instead of playing with words.He expressed concern on the situation of the economy, saying the prices of basic commodities were not in reach of the common man while law and order situation was also worsening day by day.

He said the incidents of child rape and killing and police tortures on innocent citizens proved that the government was incapable to run the system.