(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump's acknowledgment of Pakistan's positive role in war against terrorism buried Indian narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump's acknowledgment of Pakistan's positive role in war against terrorism buried Indian narrative.

In a series of tweets, she said that Trump's statement was open admission of Pakistan's efforts for peace in the world. She said that this acknowledgment was also proof of Pakistan's successful foreign policy.

She urged Indian Prime Minister Modi to under the power of the message of friendship, rather than fanning the fire of hatred and bias in the region and India itself.

She said that use of brute force by Indian government against the protest demonstrations against Citizen Amendment Act in the presence of US president in India has exposed real face of India.

She said that the entire world has seen that Modi as an extremist was spreading hatred and creating war hysteria whereas Pakistan's image has improved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Stating that Kashmir dispute was an internationally recognized issue, she expressed the hope that Trump would also discuss the issue with Indian leadership.