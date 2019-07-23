(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday termed the mediation offer of United States President Donald Trump regarding Kashmir issue a big diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

Kashmir issue was highlighted during the historic meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump in an effective manner, he said talking to a private news channel.

Dar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in freedom of expression and empowerment of the journalists.

He said media was playing a fair and informative role in the country and PTI government had not imposed curb on media.