Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday, welcoming United States' President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, said it was Pakistan's diplomatic success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday, welcoming United States' President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, said it was Pakistan's diplomatic success.

In a tweet, she said that the discussion on Kashmir issue between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Trump has highlighted the need for the resolution of this core issue of the region.

She said that Trump's support of Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan and terming Imran Khan a popular leader, was manifestation of international community's trustin the leadership qualities of the Prime Minister.

The nation was proud of the leader who has represented Pakistan at international level with dignity and honour, she remarked.