Trump's Mediation Offer On Kashmir Success Of Foreign Policy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Abbasi on Wednesday while hailing the US President Donald Trump' s offer of mediation on Kashmir, termed it a great achievement and success of the Pakistan's foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Abbasi on Wednesday while hailing the US President Donald Trump' s offer of mediation on Kashmir, termed it a great achievement and success of the Pakistan's foreign policy.

"This visit to US has not only given a clear message to India that Pakistan is peace loving country but also proved the strong role of Pakistan for playing a significant role in peace process," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said despite every tactic and tyrannical approach, India has failed to undo this internationally recognized and unresolved issue.

Once again it had been proved beyond doubt that a dialogue was needed for the peaceful resolution of this vexed problem that could ensure a lasting peace, stability and development of the whole South Asian region.

