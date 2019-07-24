(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Wednesday said the mediation offer of United States President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue was a win-win situation for Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she welcomed the offer of Trump to play the role of an arbitrator on Kashmir dispute.

During the successful and historical visit to the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident and openly talked on all issues including Kashmir and Afghanistan, she said.

The minister said Donald Trump declared Imran Khan a great leader.

She said Pakistan wanted elimination of militancy and restoration of peace in Afghanistan.